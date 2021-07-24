On Guru Purnima, Sadhguru launches Project Samskriti

Coimbatore: In his online Guru Purnima address that was broadcast in 14 languages worldwide, Sadhguru called for a more aesthetic and inclusive model of human development that goes beyond academics to explore the full depth and dimension of human potential. He said the world needs human beings who will invest in endeavours that go beyond the basic survival process. To facilitate a culture that nurtures the aesthetic and subtler aspects of life, he announced the launch of Project Samskriti that will offer Indian classical music, dance and martial arts by alumni of Isha Samskriti, a school dedicated to the classical arts. Project Samskriti will be anchored by young people who have dedicated at least 15 years of their life to the full-time practice of these arts, not as a hobby but as a doorway to experience the higher dimensions of life.

Project Samskriti is an invitation to the world to access a doorway to the Divine through music, dance and martial arts based on Yoga. Transmitted in their pure and undiluted forms, these arts allow human beings to enhance their attention and perception leading to a more profound and enriching experience of life while also offering peak physical, mental and emotional wellness.