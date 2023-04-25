Bhopal: Congress has always ignored Gandhi’s principles of village development, says PM

PM Narendra Modi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into the Congress over development of villages on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day in Rewa on Monday. Modi said: “Bapu used to say the soul of India lives in villages. But, the Congress has ignored the principles of Gandhi.” Coming down heavily on former CM Kamal Nath, Modi said that people on whom the residents of Chhindwara counted for development were apathetic towards the development of the area.

He said that the Congress had only fulfilled formalities in the name of Panchayati Raj and did politics by dividing people of villages. The PM virtually flagged off three trains, inaugurated rail project worth Rs 2,300 crore and handed over houses to 4.11 lakh people. He also inaugurated e-Gram Swaraj and e-GeM portal and laid the foundation of Rs 7,853-crore water supply projects.

Earlier, money went into the pockets of politicians before it could reach the people, but his government had opened 40 crore accounts under Jandhan scheme and its impact is clear, Modi said. Modi further said the political party, which ran the government for a longer period, broke the confidence of farmers.

During the Congress rule, the government turned a blind eye to development of villages, the PM said, adding that the then ruling party gave only Rs 70,000 crore to panchayats but now, it has been increased to Rs 2 lakh crore. Once the properties were registered in the name of male members of a family but the BJP government made women owners of lands, he said. The cost of a house under PM’s housing scheme is Rs 1 lakh and the BJP government made crores of women ‘Lakhpati Didis’, the PM said adding that the MP government did an outstanding job by giving property cards.

PM enjoys dance drama presented by girls

A dance drama on preservation of environment, Dharti Kahe Pukar Ke, was presented. The PM got up from his chair and enjoyed the entire play standing on the stage. He also referred to the play in his address.

Vindhya farmers’ income more than doubled: CM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Prime Minister had given the mantra of doubling the income of farmers. The wheat output in Rewa district has increased four times more than it was earlier and the production of rice also more than five and half times, Chouhan said. Not only that, but the production of mustard has also shot up 35 times more than it was once, Chouhan further said.

According to Chouhan, the world is aware that the income of farmers had become more than double, and that the country and the state are progressing by leaps and bounds under the Prime Minister’s leadership. The government is working round the clock to supply water to each house in villages and that the Vindhya region will get an airport along with railway connectivity, he said.