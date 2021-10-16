Bhopal: Cong takes objection to BJP turbans at CM’s Kanya Pujan

Bhopal: Congress has questioned Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Kanya Pujan programme at Raigaon on Friday. Girls invited for pujan were made to wear turbans carrying the motif of BJP’s flag, said Congress.

“We have no objection to Kanya Pujan programme held by the CM but these girls were made to sit with turbans of BJP’s flag. This is politicization of a religious programme,” said media coordinator of Congress, Narendra Saluja. Congress media coordinator Saluja said use of little girls in a puja programme in poll bound area was against poll code and Congress will complain with the election commission in this matter.

Congress media coordinator also questioned the approach of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) which has issued summons to senior Congress leader Ajay Singh. “Where is the NCPCR that issued notice to Ajay Singh,” asked Saluja.

Ajay Singh during a rally had said that most of the youth were indulged in drug addiction and tried to support Aryan Khan in the cruise-drugs case.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 12:15 AM IST