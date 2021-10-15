Madhya Pradesh: Panchayat elections to be held after bypolls

BHOPAL: Meeting called by State Election Commission (SEC) of collectors on October 21 has fueled speculations for pending panchayat elections in state. The SEC has asked panchayat and rural development department to determine the reservation of district panchayats and pave way for three-layered panchayat elections in state.

Commission secretary BS Jamod said a letter has been sent to the General Administration Department (GAD) to ensure presence of collectors of all districts to remain present in the meeting called by SEC on October 21.

Sources said collectors’ conference has been called to decide on the formalities meant to finalise the tri-layered panchayat elections. “Once reservation for district panchayats is finalised, the dates for panchayat elections may be decided,” said the official explaining the process.

The Commission has started making preparations for panchayat polls. The state panchayat and rural development department has been asked to complete the process by November end. The reservation process for village and janpad panchayats has already been completed.

In all 307 out of total 407 civic bodies have completed their tenure on September 25, 2020, whereas 8 civic bodies completed their term in February 2021.

The State Election Commission had already announced that elections for Janpad and Zila Panchayats will be held through EVMs while Gram Panchayat polls will be conducted through ballot papers.

This month, bypolls are to be held four constituencies – three assembly seats and Lok Sabha seat.

Vital stats

Zila Panchayat Chairman: 52

Zila Panchayat Vice Chairman: 52

Janpad Panchayat Chairman: 313

Janpad Panchayat Vice Chairman: 313

Members of Zila Panchayat: 904

Members of Janpad Panchayat: 6833

Sarpanchs: 23912

Panchs: 3,77,551

