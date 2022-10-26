Bhopal commissionerate of police system perception survey

Representative Image |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A third party assessment was done on the working of Bhopal police commissionerate system recently. The survey findings indicate that residents expressed faith in the system. The Bhopal Police Commissionerate system was introduced in December 2021.

Commissioner of Police in Bhopal Makrand Deuskar has expressed satisfaction about the positive results of survey. He said continuous efforts made by Bhopal Police Commissionerate have led to positive results. But its effect has to reach weaker sections, women. Bhopal police will make special efforts in this direction.

Deputy commissioner of police (headquarters)Vineet Kapoor told Free Press that a private University had conducted survey on the functioning of the police in which police were assessed by the citizens.

The survey was conducted by the students of the university was led by Professor Sandeep Shastri. Overall, the results of the survey were positive, with 60 to 80 per cent of people having given positive feedback.

The percentage of satisfaction of elderly and senior citizens was higher and the percentage of satisfaction of youths was relatively lower. Importantly, the satisfaction percentage of women was lower than that of men. “Regarding positive results of the image of police in the survey, praise for police is clearly visible,” former DGP Rishi Kumar Shukla said.

