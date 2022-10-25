Bhopal: Two Lake Cities to have air connectivity from November 1

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two Lake Cities - Udaipur and Bhopal - are now going to be connected by air service. IndiGo has decided to operate 72-seater ATR aircraft from Udaipur to Bhopal from November 1.

This is good news for those coming to Udaipur and Bhopal. The journey from Mewar to Madhya Pradesh will now become easier for the people. Till now, there is no Udaipur-Bhopal direct train. Direct flight between Udaipur and Bhopal is going to start after three years.

“It is a good initiative to connect two lake cities of the country. As there is no direct train between these two cities, it is good for people as fare is also competitive. Flights will be three days a week,” Raja Bhoj Airport Director Ramji Awasthi told Free Press.

Its schedule has also been released. Flights will be 3 days a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. On November 1, the flight will leave from Bhopal at 5:20 pm. After this, the flight will reach Udaipur at 6:40 pm. The flight will depart from Udaipur at 7:20 pm and will reach Bhopal at 8:40 pm. SpiceJet had started Udaipur-Bhopal flight in 2019.

According to the information, the winter schedule will be implemented from October 30. There are flights from Udaipur to 7 cities in this schedule. This schedule will remain in force from October 30 to March 25. The summer schedule will be implemented after March 25.