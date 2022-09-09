Ganeshotsav 2022: Agle Baras tu Jaldi Aa…City of Lakes bids adieu to Bappa

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City of Lakes bid adieu to Lord Ganesha as the 10-day Ganpati festival, held this year without Covid-19 related restrictions after a gap of two years, drew to a close on Friday.

The processions were taken out to bid adieu to the deity amid the chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras tu Jaldi Aa. The idol immersions were carried out at notified ghats in the state capital.

As the immersion processions began in the morning with pomp, a large number of people gathered on roads to give a farewell to their beloved deity.

Idols of Lord Ganesha were installed at pandals across the city and at thousands of households.

To ensure smooth passage of procession and immersion of the idols, the district administration, police and municipal corporation had made elaborate arrangements.

Additional police personnel were deployed to oversee smooth conduct of the procession. Traffic restrictions were imposed on several roads in view of the processions.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) had put in place facilities for the immersion of idols across the city. Municipal body had pressed cranes and other arrangements for immersion of heavy and huge idols of Lord Ganesha at notified ghat like Prempura, Khatlapura, Ranikamlapati ghat etc. Three 3 telescoping/revolving cranes were deployed at Prempura immersion ghat, while one each at Rani Kamlapati, Sant Hirdaram Nagar ghat, Hathaikheda, Khatlapura, Malikhedi and Etkhedi.

All the ghats were monitored from the control room with the help of a CCTV camera network, special squads and other real-time feeds. Life jackets, tubes, ropes, anchor, emergency lights, firefighters, rescue vehicles and lifeguards were deputed at the ghats to avert any untoward incident.

BMC made arrangements for immersion at various places in addition to their mass immersion. These places were LalGhati Square, Gandhi Nagar, Karond Chauraha, Bhavani Chowk (Peer Gate Temple), Nadra bus stand, Near 5 No. Stop Petrol Pump, Shahpura Chauraha Lake, All-religion crossroads, Ashima Mall, Awadhpuri Chauraha, Anand Nagar Square, Ayodhya Bypass, Minal Chauraha, Prabhat Chauraha, Police Control Room Opposite Traffic Park, Bawdiakalan Zone No-13. At the places where the corporation had made stalls, arrangements were for tents, table-chairs and immersion vessels.