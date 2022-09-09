Bhopal: MoU signed between Institute for Excellence in Higher Education and Madhav Science College, Ujjain

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Institute for Excellence in Higher Education, Bhopal, and Government Madhav Science PG College, Ujjain, recently |

The MoU aims at cooperation in teaching and research, innovations and successful implementation of National Education Policy 2020.

The MoU was signed by institute director Pragyash Kumar Agrawal, and the principal of Madhav Science College Arpan Bhardwaj. State Higher Education Department deputy secretary Sanghamitra Gautam and Bhopal-Narmadapuram Division additional director Mathura Prasad were present on the occasion.

As per MoU, both institutions will work to strengthen each other by mutual exchange of students, teachers and resources.