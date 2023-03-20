 Bhopal comes up with India's first braiding studio for sadhus
Bhopal comes up with India's first braiding studio for sadhus

Braiding artist Karishma does not charge any fee from the saints and sages.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Did you know Bhopal has the nation's first braiding studio, where the deadlocks (Jata) of sages and saints are styled. In one and a half years, more than 40 sages and saints have reached Bhopal. "When I started braiding a deadlock (braid), I realised how difficult it is to maintain," says braiding artist Karishma Sharma.

“Meanwhile, I noticed that many of the sadhus I encountered in Kashi and Ujjain had damaged hair. With a needle and thread, someone had tied a loop in it. Seeing their issues, I made the decision to become a braiding artist”, she added.

Karishma said that she does not charge any money for this. Whatever they give, she keeps that as a blessing.

According to Karishma, a saint from Ujjain said that sages and saints wash their hair in the river, without any proper hair products. Also, the 17 Shringars of Naga Sadhus place a lot of significance on Panchkesh, where the strands are rotated five times to get the shape of the ‘Jata’. In such a situation, it becomes very important to take care of the hair or else strands can become weak.

And that's why Karishma started her styling studio.

(With inputs from Dainik Bhaskar)

Read Also
Bhopal: CM calls survey meet after Cong MLA reaches Vidhan Sabha with rain-wrecked crops
article-image

