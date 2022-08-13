Bhopal: Collector, IG go by tractor, SP rides JCB to CM’s Tricolour hoisting venue

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Collector Avinash Lavania and Inspector General of Police (IG) Rural, Irshad Wali had to go on a tractor, while the Superintendent of Police (SP) rural Kiranlata Kerketta went on the JCB machine to take stock of the preparations of a proposed program Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has to attend on August 15 at Kadhaiya Chanwar village of Berasia block here on Friday.

During this time, the vehicles of the officials could not reach the village due to the bad road of the village.

SP Kiranlata said, “The road has turned muddy due to rain. So the cars could not go. CM's program is to be held in the village on August 15.”

Local residents said that the construction of the road has started due to the program of the CM. For many years, the villagers have demanded the construction of a road, but the administration did not listen. Soon the construction work of the road has started.

MLA Vishnu Khatri, talking to Free Press, said, “ 75 ponds have to be constructed in each district, as per guideline of PM Narendra Modi on 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. So a pond has been constructed in Kadhaiya Chanwar village of Berasia block. There is a concrete road in the village but upto pond which has been constructed, does not have concrete approach road. I too had gone there on Thursday but due to heavy rain, I could not reach the pond site 200 metre away from village where CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has to hoist Tri-colour.”