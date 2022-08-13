Bhopal: Government invites suggestions & objections on MP Tenancy Act, 2021

Vallabh Bhawan Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has invited suggestions and objections on Model Tenancy Act (MTA) a bill which is likely to be tabled in the state assembly’s ensuing monsoon session.

The last date to submit suggestions and objections to the state government is August 18.

On the basis of Model Tenancy Act, 2020 issued by the Indian government, Madhya Pradesh government has prepared Madhya Pradesh Tenancy Act, 2021.

Speaking to Free Press, Manish Singh, Principal Secretary, Urban Administration and Housing Department said that the intention of the government is that the market of tenancy should grow and should be regulated by proper norms. Earlier people used to be hesitant in renting their accommodation. Overall, MTA envisages facilities and feasibility to both house owners and tenants.

Sources said that after getting through the due procedure, draft of MTA will reach the cabinet and once cabinet approves it, it will be tabled before the assembly for final approval.

MP Tenancy Act, 2021 speaks about tenancy agreement, period of tenancy, rights and obligations of successors in case of death, restriction on sub-letting. It also has various provisions such as eviction and recovery of possession of premises by the landlord, eviction and recovery of possession of premises in case of death of the landlord, enhancement of rent in case of refusal by the tenant to vacate, refund of advance rent by the landlord, etc. This act also sheds light on rent courts and rent tribunals in case of any dispute.

The act says that notwithstanding anything contained in this act or any other law for the time being in force, no person shall after the commencement of this act, let or take on rent any premises except by an agreement in writing which shall be informed to the Rent Authority by the landlord and the tenant jointly in the form specified in the first schedule within a period of two months from the date of tenancy agreement. The rent authority shall after receiving information about the execution of tenancy agreement along with documents specified in the first schedule-provide a unique identification number to both parties and upload details of tenancy agreement on its website in Hindi and English within seven working days from the date of receipt of such information. The act also says that where a tenancy for a fixed term ends and has not been renewed or the tenant fails to vacate the premises at the end of such tenancy, then such tenant shall be liable to pay an enhanced rent to the landlord as provided in section 23.