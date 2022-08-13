Bhopal: Karam river dam crack; water resources minister comes under Kamal Nath’s scanner

Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Levelling charges of corruption and poor construction, Congress leader Kamal Nath said the news of leakage in the newly constructed Kothida-Bharudpura dam on the Karam river in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh is a very serious matter.

Demanding investigation by experts, Nath said, “In view of the complaints of corruption and poor construction in the newly constructed dam, a decision should be taken to constitute an investigation team of experts immediately to investigate the construction work. Also, strict action should be taken against the culprits.”

Local villagers and public representatives had raised the issue of corruption in the project of Rs 304 crore from the beginning, but the complaints were ignored. As a result of which the incident of leakage has come to the fore in the first rainfall itself. Complaints of corruption in various construction works going on in tribal areas are continuously coming to the fore, Nath added.

Nath has demanded that in view of leakage in the dam, the government should take all necessary safety measures immediately so that any kind of damage and loss of life can be prevented. Preparations should also be made to carry out special vigil in the surrounding villages and take the villagers to safe places, Nath said.