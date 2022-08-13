Bhopal: ‘We need stringent law to deal with Baba culture’

Mirchi Baba |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The recent arrest of self-styled godman Swami Vairagyanand Giri, known as Mirchi Baba, on charge of rape, has elicited strong reaction from people who feel there should be a stringent law to deal with Baba culture in politics and strict action should be taken against politicians too who patronise such babas as seen in the cases of Asaram Bapu, Gurmeet Ram Rahim etc, too.

So much is the anger in a section of people over accusation of rape against Mirchi Baba that they are demanding summary trial and capital punishment to such babas who are involved in heinous crime like rape.

Asha (35), a housewife said, “I don’t believe in babas’ super powers. They continue their practices as there is a lack of knowledge in society. We need strict laws to tackle this problem.”

Ashok Mehra (37), a shopkeeper in New Market said, “These babas do not have any power. They are just making fools out of people, using their belief as a tool.” Demanding stricter laws to deal with such cases he further added, “ Laws should be made so much stricter that such ‘dhongis’ (frauds) like Mirchi Baba, Asaram Bapu, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, etc. are hanged within a week of their arrest after summary trial if they are found guilty.”

Right now, he said, “Even though they are sent to jail, they remain there for years and are fed on taxpayers’ money. They get security and then one day they may walk free.”

Dimple (28), a teacher pointed out that education does not really play much role here because, “It’s all about belief. If people think ‘bhabhuti’ is a better remedy than a doctor to have a child then they will seek help from some baba”.

Sanjay Tamrakar (55), a trader, blamed politicians for using people like Mirchi Baba during elections.

He said, “Politicians are at fault for backing and providing protection to such babas. You can see in any such case there is a political connection and that is why common people are afraid to report.”

Mirchi Baba, first came to prominence after he performed a yajna with 5 tonnes of red chilli for the victory of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh during 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Mirchi Baba had claimed that he would undertake Jal Samadhi if Digvijaya Singh lost the election.