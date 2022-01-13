Bhopal: Cold wave intensifies on eve of Makar Sankranti

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Piercing cold wave sweeping the state further intensified on the eve of Makar Sankranti as the minimum temperatures dropped by three to four degree Celsius in many parts of the state on Thursday.

Meteorological department has issued an advisory for protection against cold waves in the state. Chilly wind may enhance frostiness in the state, said the advisory. Cold wave gripped various parts of Madhya Pradesh particularly Dhar, Ratlam and Sagar on Thursday, according to meteorological department officials.

Night temperature recorded a sharp drop by 3-4 degree Celsius in the state. Khajuraho recorded a drop of 4.4 degree Celsius as the minimum at 7.6 degree Celsius while Mandla recorded a drop 4.2 degree Celsius at 9.0 degree Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, moderate to intense Cold day like situation is likely to prevail in Seoni, Betul, Indore, Dhar, Khargone and Khandwa, Shajapur, Ujjain, Ratlam, Datia, Sheopurkalan and Guna.

Moderate to dense fog is likely to prevail in Gwalior-Chambal divisions, districts like Shajapur, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch,† Balaghat, Chhatarpur and Sagar.

Cold wave is attributed to a cyclonic circulation over northeast Rajasthan and adjoining parts of Uttar Pradesh.† Cyclonic circulation is over north Konkan and Goa. A cyclonic circulation is over Southwest Bay of Bengal. A trough is extending from South interior Karnataka to south Chhattisgarh at lower levels. A fresh Western disturbance will approach Western Himalayas by January 16. During the last 24 hours, minimum temperature dropped by 3-4 degree over Eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 11:26 PM IST