Bhopal: Javed Sahab only made spitting sound, didn’t spit on head, claims CEO of Javed Habib Hair and Beauty Care

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Javed Habib Hair and Beauty Care, Venkat Ravi on Thursday claimed that Habib had not spitted on the woman's head.

“He only made a spitting sound,” Ravi told journalists here in Bhopal. Ravi said that there was no question of Habib spitting on the head of a woman trainee. The video is misleading, he claimed.

Ravi was talking to the media on behalf of the company. He said that the protest erupted after the ‘spitting controversy’ had adversely affected the business.

“It is hurting the livelihood of thousands of staffers employed with our outlets across the country,” Raiv said.

Few days ago, a video of Habib using his saliva while parting with a woman's hair went viral on social media. Various organizations protested against Habib and also forcefully shut down his franchises in many countries across the country including Madhya Pradesh.

Habib has already apologised for what happened and he will be uploading the video of another apology very soon, he added.

“We have no intention of hurting the feelings of anyone, especially women,” he said.

He said that there are over 900 franchisees of Javed Habib Hair and Beauty Care in 110 cities and towns in the country.

