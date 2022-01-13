Bhopal: Narottam Mishra slams Priyanka over 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign, says she must fight against Alwar rape case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaign 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' will be proved successful only if she visits Rajasthan and fight against the "disgusting" and "condemnable" Alwar rape case.

In a veiled attack against Congress, he said that the party was in power at the time of the Nirbhaya rape case also and currently the ruling government in Rajasthan belongs to the Congress party.

"If Priyanka can fight then she must go to Rajasthan and fight against the Alwar rape case. The occurrence of a disgusting incident like Nirbhaya has happened in Alwar is worrying and condemnable. Priyanka ji should go to Rajasthan and fight there against the rape case. Congress was there at the time of Nirbhaya also and currently in Rajasthan as well there is Congress government," Mishra said in a press conference in Bhopal.

Congress Party is running a campaign across the state to target women voters with the slogan "Ladki hun Lad Sakti hun " under which such marathons were being organized over the last few months which were addressed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 04:16 PM IST