Bhopal: Cold tightens its grip, day temp drops in many parts of Madhya Pradesh

Minimum temperature of Shahdol, Jabalpur, Sagar, Narmadapuram, Indore and Bhopal divisions dropped substantially below normal level

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 10:48 PM IST
 Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh):Winter has started to make its presence felt across the state with even the day temperature taking a nosedive.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said during the last twenty four hours, weather conditions remained dry in most places of the state. Jabalpur, Malajkhand, Khajuraho, Naugaon and Betul remained in the grip of cold wave.

Minimum temperature of Shahdol, Jabalpur, Sagar, Narmadapuram, Indore and Bhopal divisions dropped substantially below normal level. Khajuraho was the coldest in the state recording a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius.

Weatherman has warned of cold wave conditions in parts of Betul, Khargone, Seoni, Chhattarpur, Jabalpur districts.

Bhopal recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal. Day temperatures in the city have also dropped and people were seen basking in the sun.

