Bhopal: Coaching centre owner molests seven-year-old girl, arrested

Bhopal: Localities thrashed a coaching centre owner and handed him over to police for harassing a 7-year-old girl on Wednesday. The minor was playing in her compound when the 33-year-old accused approached her and made lewd remarks while making objectionable moves. The man even made a video of his lecherous act on his mobile phone.

When the horrified girl told her parents about the incident, they took her to the flat of the accused Manish. However, the accused locked himself up there and told his servant Jitendra not to open the door.

The residents there then made him come out and thrashed him. They later handed him over to police.

SI Nisha Ahirwar said the accused Manish runs a coaching centre in Bhopal and lives in the flat with his servant.

Sharing the details of the incident, the SI said that the girl, residing in a covered campus colony in Katara hills area was playing in the compound around 05:30 pm when the coaching centre owner, finding her alone, walked to her. Seeing no one around, the man started making obscene moves and while doing so he continued filming the act on his mobile phone.

The accused resides in the same locality, said Ahirwar. As the girl was acquainted with the man, she initially dint understand what the man was heading to, but when he started making objectionable moves, the girl resisted. She then ran to her home and told her parents about the incident.

When the family went to the Manish’s flat, he dint open the door. The man had directed his servant not to open the door. The family, informing about the incident, urged his servant to open the door, however, he didn't concede.

Later the family talked to other residents of the campus and they made them open the door. They later thrashed Manish and his servant and handed them to police.

The family later lodged a complaint with Katara hills police station. Police have booked the accused under Sections 354, 34 of IPC and 7/8 of POCSO Act, said SI. He has also been booked under Sections of IT Act, for recording the obscene video with the girl.