Bhopal: CM’s one-to-one interaction will open door to investments

ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s one-to-one interaction with more than 300 industrialists will open the door to investment in the state.

Many industrialists have given applications for one-to-one discussion with Chouhan. Industrialists from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Punjab, Telangana and other states will interact with him at the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS).

It is expected that the Chief Minister’s interaction with the business houses will open the road to setting up industries in the state. Chouhan will speak to the Tatas, the Birlas and other big industrial houses.

These industrialists have been given all the information about the state before their one-to-one interaction with the Chief Minister.

The department of industries of the state has sent information about the land bank, industrial policy and other related issues to those industrial houses.

Against this backdrop, the government expects that the state may get some good investment proposals through the GIS.

The officials associated with industries and other departments have been asked to stay at Indore during the GIS, so that proposals put forward by the industrialists can be discussed and sorted out on the spot.

The government is getting most of the proposals for investment in textiles. As many people get employment in this sector, the government is showing keenness for setting up units in this area.

The government has received 12 proposals for setting up units in food processing before the GIS. The government will discuss those proposals at the summit.

According to a senior officer of the Industries Department, the Chief Minister had held discussions with industrialists during his tours he had undertaken before the GIS. Its outcome will be seen in the GIS.

Several issues will be sorted out at the conference, so that there may not be any problems afterwards.

Read Also Bhopal: Higher education department guides 120 govt colleges on NAAC preparation