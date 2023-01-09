Bhopal: Higher education department guides 120 govt colleges on NAAC preparation

Bhopal: Higher education department office | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Higher Education Department has lent guidance to about 120 government colleges on how to get good rank in next evaluation by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Besides, it will lend guidance to 41 government colleges, which will be assessed by NAAC for the first time.

Commissioner, Higher Education, Karamveer Sharma said that department was focusing on 120 colleges, which will go for NAAC grading in next one year. The department has lent guidance to 120 colleges on how to make impressive presentation before the visiting NAAC team.

The colleges have been told to understand what is required to get good rank by NAAC. Master facilitators have been deputed to give tips on all the seven criteria of NAAC assessment. The emphasis has been laid on research work. An Enriching Thursdays programme has been introduced to guide the colleges.

An internal monitoring committee has been formed to check the arrangements of colleges on regular basis. Besides, a state level NACC cell has been also constituted.

In the previous NAAC assessment, 56 government colleges were covered. Out of 56, result of 50 colleges is out. Of them, Ujjain Government College received A++ grade. It was the first government college to receive the highest NAAC grade in the state.

One college received A grade followed by B ++ grade to 3 Colleges, B + grade to 5 colleges, B grade to 24 colleges and C grade to 14 colleges.

Quality education

Member secretary of state NAAC cell and Officer on Special Duty in Higher Education Department Dr Usha K Nayar said efforts were underway to enhance and ensure quality education in all government higher education institutions through assessment and accreditation process. Colleges are also being prepared for ranking in National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF).