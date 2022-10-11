e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: CM's instructions ignored, ASI facing DE over corruption given field posting

Bhopal: CM’s instructions ignored, ASI facing DE over corruption given field posting

SP cites lack of staff for reinstating the suspended cop

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 10:31 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Sidelining Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s direction to keep ‘corrupt’ police officers away from field duties,  an assistant sub inspector (ASI) facing departmental enquiry (DE) over corruption charges has been reinstated and given a fresh posting in a different police station.

ASI Brijlal Katare, earlier  posted in Bilkhiria police station was suspended for two months on corruption charges, has been given posting at Nazirabad police station. The ASI was found guilty in preliminary inquiry and still the DE is underway against him.

Te police officials, however, defended his appointment. Superintendent of police (rural) Kiranlata Kirkatta talking to Free Press said the ASI is facing corruption charges and the DE is underway, but because of the lack of staff, the officer has been given the posting.

After the PE, departmental inquiry was initiated and it is still in progress and on the basis of the DE further action will be taken, said the SP.

Notably, going tough on the corruption in the police department, the chief minister has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) and other senior officers to prepare a list of ‘corrupt’ police officers and to remove them from the field duties.

Bhopal: Recruitment on 1 lakh government jobs

Rewa: Congress leader takes a dig at BJP at Gandhi chaupal

Sehore: Unavailability of urea at manure sales centre puts farmers in tight spot

Karate training camp ends in Damoh

Grievances at CM Helpline; Morena ranks low in redressal

