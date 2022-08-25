Bhopal: CM wants fixed time frame to abolish ineffective laws

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chairing a meeting to review performance of departments in Mantralay on Thursday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Thursday a time-limit should be fixed for abolishing the ineffective laws and simplification of Acts, rules and policies.

“Develop a system in the state for regular review of the works of public prosecution officers. To empower the Directorate of Public Prosecution, necessary infrastructural reforms including cadre creation should be ensured within the time-limit,” said the CM while reviewing the performance of Department of Law and Legislative Affairs in Mantralaya.

Parliamentary Affairs and Law and Legislative Affairs minister Narottam Mishra, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and other departmental officers were present.

EMPLOYMENT PRIORITY

Reviewing performance of MSME department the CM said the process of development of 17 clusters to be launched under the schemes of the central and state governments in the state should be started in a month.

He said, “Employment and self-employment is the priority of the state government. Large-scale employment opportunities are created in pharma, furniture, readymade garments, food-processing and toy manufacturing.”

Instructing officials he said, “Complete the work of these clusters on top priority. The process of construction of industrial parks should also be accelerated. Along with this, a system should be ensured to provide a convenient environment and necessary incentives to the youths to connect them with micro, small and medium enterprises for self-employment, not only employment.

He said to officials, “Complete the portal upgrading work to transfer the grant amount directly to the beneficiary's account online under self-employment schemes. All district collectors should connect more and more youths with the Employment Day to be held every month.”