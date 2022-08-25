Bhopal: Ex-government official booked for forgery, impersonation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On a complaint of a former additional chief secretary, Kolar police have booked Retired MP Women and Child Development dept official on the charge of cheating and forgery.

The complainant Salina Singh has accused Mamta Pathak of illegally transferring the property of her late husband MK Singh, who was an IAS officer, in her name by forgery & impersonation, said the police on Thursday.

Police station in-charge Chandra Kant Patel told media that the ex-ACS had filed the complaint that Pathak had transferred Rs 53.70 lakh from her late husband’s bank account to her account posing as his wife. The ex-ACS Salina Singh had approached the Kolar police station with the complaint about two months ago.

In her complaint she stated that Pathak forged the documents and got property of MK Singh transferred in her name posing as his wife. Late MK Singh has two legal heirs, Dr Mehak Singh and Mannat Singh. The complainant said that her husband MK Singh had passed away on March 14, 2022, however, Pathak got a will made on March 23 on the stamp paper purchased in the year 2021 to get her husband’s (Singh) bank deposits, FD, plot transferred in her (Pathak’s) name.

The Kolar police have registered the case against Pathak under Section 465 and 471 of IPC. No arrest has been made so far.

Meanwhile, on her complaint, Chunabhatti police have also registered a case against Pathak in connection with fraud in sale of a plot worth Rs 1.5 crore.

Fake Aadhaar card ?

As per the police, a fake Aadhaar card was prepared by Mamta Pathak to transfer the property and cash from the bank account of Late MK Singh. Singh and Pathak had lived in the same locality. Singh's residential address was Danish Hills View 1/75, while Pathak's house no is 1/86, Danish Hills View.

Earlier, Mamta Pathak got a new Aadhaar card made on February 19, 2021 which mentions her address at address 1/86, Danish Hills View. The Aadhaar card also mentions MK Singh as her husband. In the original card, there was no husband name and only had her father’s name- Siddhagopal Pathak (SG Pathak) in it. But, later she allegedly forged the documents and got ML Singh mentioned as her husband in the new card issued. Pathak posing as wife of late MK Singh presented the new Aadhaar card in the bank and got the money transferred in her account, said the police.