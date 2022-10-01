Bhopal: CM urges people to be a part of ‘Mahakal Lok’ dedication

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed to all the people of the state to participate in the dedication programme of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ Ujjain on October 11. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate it to the public at 6 pm.

In a message to the media from the residence office, CM said that one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, Mahakal Maharaj is seated in Ujjain. Mahakal complex has been expanded with Shiv Leelas. A wonderful creation has happened here, which has been named "Shri Mahakal Lok".

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Ujjain on October 11 to dedicate " Shri Mahakal Lok" in Ujjain.. This is the era of cultural revival of India. First Kedarnath, then Kashi Vishwanath and now “Mahakal Lok” is being dedicated by the Prime Minister.

He requested the people of the state to be a witness to this moment. He said that if they are not able to come to Ujjain, then the people of the state should light a lamp in the temple of their village and city, do decorations, perform Bhajan-Kirtan, Abhishek, Aarti etc. People of all cities and villages should see the programme of the dedication of Mahakal Lok sitting in their temple premises.

Notably, the expansion is being done (first phase completed, two more phases to go) under Mahakal Maharaj Mandir Parisar Vistar Yojna of the Madhya Pradesh government.

Under the plan, the Mahakaleshwar temple premises of around 2.82 hectares is being increased to 47 hectares, which will be developed in two phases by the Ujjain district administration. This will include the 17 hectares of Rudrasagar lake.

Grand preparations have been made at Ujjain for the dedication programme.

Read Also Bhopal: Two alleged members of JMB taken away by WB police on Protection Warrant