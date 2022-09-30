Bhopal: Two alleged members of JMB taken away by WB police on Protection Warrant

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): West Bengal police have arrested two alleged members of the terrorist organization Jamaat Ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) with the help of Madhya Pradesh police, said home Minister Narottam Mishra to media, here on Friday.

Earlier it was a rumor that the two arrested accused are having links with Al- Qaeda, but the minister discarded the claims and clear that the arrested accused are members of JMB.

The minister further added that the two were taken under Protection Warrant by West Bengal police and both of them were held earlier by the police. Madhya Pradesh police have also gone with West Bengal police.

He said that Zaheer Uddin and Zanual Afdin were held earlier and they have been taken away by West Bengal police on a protection warrant.

Earlier in a massive action taken by the NIA in the state, in April total of seven people were arrested in the case.

Two more were arrested on August 8th who were Bangladeshi nationals according to NIA officials the two Hamidullah alias Raju Gaji, Muffakir, Samid Ali Miyan, Talha son of Tabaruk Hussain resident of village Pachani, Shambhupura, police station Araihazar, district Narayanganj, division Dhaka, Bangladesh. The other accused was Mohammad Sahadat Hussain alias Abidullah son of Mubarak Matubbar, resident of Pokhira, Khwajpur, police station Madaripur, district Madaripur, Bangladesh, from Eint Khedi Bhopal.