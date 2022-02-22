Bhopal: CM to ensure house warming of 50,000 PMAY beneficiaries

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will ensure ‘grih pravesh’ (house warming) of beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban) in the newly constructed 50,000 houses on Wednesday. These houses have been built at a cost of Rs 1,925 crore, as per an official release.

Besides, the chief minister will also perform bhoomi poojan of 30,000 new houses to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,155 crore. In the programme itself, the CM will transfer Rs 250 crore to accounts of 26,500 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The virtual programme will be held at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre here at 3 pm. Urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh and minister of state OPS Bhadauria will address the programme.

The chief minister will also interact with beneficiaries. The programme will take place in all the urban bodies. The live telecast of main programme will be through Doordarshan, regional TV channels, Facebook, YouTube channel of public relations department and webcast through gov.in/mp/cmevnts.

Factfile

So far, 8.68 lakh houses have been sanctioned for beneficiaries in the state

The houses of 4.72 lakh beneficiaries have been completed

Construction of remaining houses is in progress

Under BLC component, beneficiaries are constructing their houses

A grant of Rs 2.50 lakh per house is being provided to selected beneficiaries.

The central share of Rs 1.50 lakh per house and state share of Rs 1 lakh per house is included in this.

The remaining amount of housing construction is being borne by the beneficiary himself.

Registered construction workers of weaker income group category, who are not able to meet the beneficiary's share, are also provided additional grant of up to Rs 1 lakh by the state to meet their contribution through the Chief Minister's Building and Construction Workers Housing Scheme.

The first name of the woman of the beneficiary family is being entered in the registry of the house.

With special efforts in the state, interest subsidy (amount up to Rs 2.67 lakh has been provided to 1.20 lakh homeless families of EWS, LIG and MIG category.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:24 PM IST