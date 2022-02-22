Bhopal: MP government lifts night curfew as Covid-19 cases fall

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has decided to lift the coronavirus-induced night curfew from today’s midnight.
The decision was made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after a review meeting held at the state secretariat on Tuesday.
In a tweet, Chief Minister Chouhan said that a sustained decline in Covid-19 cases were reported for past few days. “The positivity rate is less than 1%. Therefore, Nigh Curfew is being lifted from Today’s midnight,” Chouhan tweeted.
He also urged the citizens to Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour and celebrate upcoming festivals with precautions.
