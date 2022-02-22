Bhopal: MP government lifts night curfew as Covid-19 cases fall

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has decided to lift the coronavirus-induced night curfew from today’s midnight.

The decision was made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after a review meeting held at the state secretariat on Tuesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a tweet, Chief Minister Chouhan said that a sustained decline in Covid-19 cases were reported for past few days. “The positivity rate is less than 1%. Therefore, Nigh Curfew is being lifted from Today’s midnight,” Chouhan tweeted.

He also urged the citizens to Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour and celebrate upcoming festivals with precautions.

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 04:41 PM IST