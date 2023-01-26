Bhopal: CM to distribute joining certificate to newly recruited police constable

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be going to distribute the joining certificate to the newly recruited police constables on January 27th, said the officials here on Thursday. The CM is also going to participate in the orientation programme of the newly recruited policemen.

The police constable recruitment batch 2020 has completed the recruitment process and has also completed their training. They are waiting to get the ‘joining certificate’ after which they will be eligible to wear the uniform and can perform their law and order duties.

Official sources informed that on Friday at Nehru Nagar police line, the CM along with the home minister and minister in-charge Bhupendra Singh will attend the programme and will distribute the certificate at around 9.30 am.

The DGP, Sudhir Saxena and other police department officials have finalised the programme. For the first time the CM will be going to distribute the certificate in a grand programme.

Sources informed that the CM will also spend his time with the newly recruited police personnel. He will be going to give the tips of good and modern policing and also going to share the glorious history of policing of the state.

