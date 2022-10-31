Bhopal: CM to disburse first installment of Ladli Laxmi 2.0 on Nov 2

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will distribute the first installment of Rs 12,500 to about 1437 girls as incentive for higher education under Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2.0 at Ravindra Bhawan at 3 pm on Wednesday.

It is noteworthy that during Ladli Laxmi festival, CM had announced an incentive of Rs 25,000 in two installments for higher education under Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2.0. In this sequence, the first installment amount of Rs 12,500 will be distributed in this programme.

Many efforts are being made in the direction of girl empowerment in Madhya Pradesh. In the series of organising Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day, Ladli Laxmi Vatika and Ladli Laxmi Path will be dedicated in the state on November 2.

CM will dedicate 'Ladli Laxmi Vatika' in Smart City Park at 10.30 am at the state-level programme being held in Bhopal. Ladli Laxmi Vatika is being developed as a theme-based garden in the state. This Vatika can also be used in birthday celebrations of Ladli girls or other programmes related to them. The logo of Ladli Laxmi will also be installed in Vatika with the plaque inscribed Ladli Laxmi Vatika.

CM will dedicate Link Road No.-2 as 'Ladli Laxmi Path' at Bharat Mata Square on 2nd November at 11:30 am. All the collectors have been instructed by the government that it should be ensured the path which is being selected as 'Ladli Laxmi Path' should not have been named after any other person in the past. Adequate number of signage should be installed on both sides of the path. On which the logo of Ladli Laxmi Path should be inscribed.