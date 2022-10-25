Bhopal: CM to attend environment conservation programme on occasion of Govardhan Puja

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will attend a state level programme on environment conservation organised on the occasion of Govardhan Puja on Wednesday, as per officials.

The state level programme will be held at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre here from 11 am.

In the presence of CM, activities on plantation, water conservation and sustainable green sites will be conducted with public participation. CM will also interact with the participants of Ankur Abhiyan.

All the districts will be virtually connected with the state level programme.

Environment lovers, environmentalists and participants of Ankur Abhiyan will take part in the programmes to be held in the districts.

Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad is coordinating the programmes organised in all the districts on the occasion of Govardhan Puja.

Earlier, CM in a message issued to the people of the state on October 22 had said that the festival of Govardhan Puja would be celebrated publicly.

CM had said Govardhan Puja was the worship of environment and nature in the true sense. It was started by Lord Shri Krishna who had told Brij residents that Govardhan mountain gave grass to the cows, it gave fruits on its trees to people and also the forests of the mountain gave life people. Therefore, if the people of Brij wanted to worship, then Govardhan Parvat should be worshipped.

The tradition started by Lord Shri Krishna continues in India till date. The meaning of Govardhan Puja is to protect the environment, which has become very relevant today, said the CM.

He said, “We can leave the earth safe for the generations to come only with the worship and protection of nature. For this purpose, Govardhan Puja will be organised with nature lovers all over the state.”

