Bhopal: CM should inform development on the assurance he gave on OBC reservation, says Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath, once again raised the issue of OBC reservation in panchayat polls in the House, on Wednesday, in zero hour.

Nath said that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had given the assurance in the House that panchayat polls will not be held without OBC reservation. As he had given assurance in the House, he should inform the House about development on it.

Election process is on for the panchayat polls. There is confusion among people whether OBC members should file nominations or not. Nath said that he thanks the CM for the assurance on the adjournment motion brought by the Congress.

Home minister Narottam Mishra intervened and said that leader of Opposition is speaking ardha-satya (half truth). After this there was intervention by the members from both the sides after which speaker asked for further proceedings.

Speaking to media persons, outside the House, Nath said that government is lying in the House. ‘We are ready to go to court along with the government but their intentions are not clear,’ said Nath.

Uma Bharati and Gopal Bhargava- both senior members of the BJP have raised questions on the decision taken by their own government, added Nath.

Nath said that state government should open a department of corruption. He said that senior IAS Kalpana Shrivastava was removed only because she exposed corruption.

Replying to a question, Nath said that he has invited Priyanka Gandhi to Madhya Pradesh. She has strengthened the party in Uttar Pradesh, he added.

