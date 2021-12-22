Bhopal: Over 6000 marriages organized during corona period in Sironj, BJP MLA alleges corruption

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA from Sironj, Umakant Sharma brought the government on back foot on Wednesday during winter session of state assembly after the government replied that 5976 marriages were held during corona period in Sironj- period when marriages were banned during this period.

Sharma had asked how many daughters of labourers were provided financial assistance for marriages, registered with Karmakar Kalyan Mandal, in his constituency, from April 1, 2019 till date of filing the question.

Minister Brijendra Pratap Singh replied that 5976 marriages were held during that period and over Rs 30 crore were spent on it.

The BJP MLA was not satisfied with the answer and asked the minister as to how marriages happened during the corona period when there was complete ban on it.

Sharma alleged corruption in Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana and said that works cannot be done without greasing palms of panchayat officials and the CEO of panchayat has committed corruption and should be suspended.

After a brief heated discussion, speaker Girish Gautam asked the minister to constitute inquiry into the matter and take action against the CEO. Minister Brijendra Pratap Singh said that he will discuss the matter with panchayat minister and initiate inquiry against the said officer.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 03:52 PM IST