Bhopal: Over 68,000 newborns died in government hospitals in five years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 68,000 newborns died in government hospitals' special child care units (SNCUs) in the state in last five years.

This information came from health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary in a written reply given in response to a question raised by Congress MLA Jitu Patwari in the state assembly on Tuesday.

As per reply, as many as 68,301 newborns died from 2016-17 to 2020-21 with highest number of deaths 14,759 reported in 2019-20. The total number of newborns treated in SNCUs was 500996 out of whom 68301 died.

The number of newborns admitted in SNCUs during the period include 93630 in 2016-17, 95231 in 2017-18, 101854 in 2018-19, 111133 in 2019-20 and 99148 in 2020-21.

Out of the newborns admitted, 12952 died in 2016-17, 13106 in 2017-18, 13954 in 2018-19, 14759 in 2019-20 and 13530 died in 2020-21.

In reply, Dr Chaudhary stated that information was being gathered in response to MLAís question on number of deaths caused in the fire that broke out in Hamidia Hospitalís SNCU sometime back.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 12:03 AM IST