Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to sound poll bugle from Bhind through Vikas Yatras

Madhya Pradesh former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | ANI Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is going to launch Vikas Yatras from Bhind on Sunday.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to sound poll bugle in the state through such Yatras.

The BJP suffered a huge loss in the Chambal region during the 2018 assembly elections.

The people’s representatives from Bhind, Morena and Sheopur will be with Chouhan during the launch of Yatras. The Chief Minister will flag off five Yatras.

The Yatras, beginning from the day of Ravidas Jayanti, are considered as the beginning of the party’s election campaign.

Though it is said that the Yatras have been sponsored by the government, the role of the party organisation will be apparent.

The BJP took out Vikas Yatras before the assembly elections in 2013 and in 2018. In 2013, those Yatras evoked huge public response, but the people did not show any interest in them afterwards.

Nevertheless, the government is going to launch the Yatras with massive preparations.

A few songs have been prepared for the occasion, besides there will be a logo to be used in every Yatra.

During the Vikas Yatras, Bhoomipujan for various projects will be performed and foundation of various development schemes will be laid. Certificates for public services will also be given.

The BJP’s aim is to create an atmosphere for the polls and to galvanise the party workers. The party organisation and the government have asked the legislators to take part in the Yatras with commitment.

