Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tells collectors to be careful about their image, active on social media

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has said that the commissioners and the collectors should pay attention to their image which is connected with the government’s functioning.

Chouhan made the statement at the commissioner-collector conference in Bhopal on Tuesday.

He urged the officers to be active on social media about the welfare the government’s welfare schemes, because the entire country comes to know through social media what they are actually doing.

Impact of a good work is felt in districts, Chouhan said, adding that the officers are extraordinary people and the most important ones in the state as they represent the government.

The government feels good whenever the officers work hard and give results, he said.

Whatever one may say, unless the officers work efficiently in districts, the government will not be held in high esteem, the Chief Minister said.

The officers spend six to eight years of their career as collectors in different districts, so they should work such a way as would give them satisfaction throughout their life, he said.

The Chief Minister appreciated the work of the collectors of Sehore, Indore, Dindori, Singrauli and Barwani districts. He advised the officers to make a roadmap and start working.

He said the officers should keep an eye on the canards being spread about the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled) Areas (PESA) Act and also took feedback on the work related to infrastructure.

Besides, he took feedback on the progress of PM Housing Scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission, infant mortality rate, maternal mortality rate, CM Rise Schools and on other projects.

Ministers, IGs, SPs taking part today

The inspectors general of police and the superintendents of police are taking part in the conference on Wednesday. The issues related to law and order, crimes against women and children, action against mafia and other issues will figure in the discussion. Ministers have also been asked to take part in the valedictory session of the conference.

Officers gave presentation

The collector of Guna gave a presentation on Bharosa scheme. Similarly, the collector of Harda made a presentation about ‘Cluster Gram Chaupal’ and the collector of Sehore gave a presentation about Har Shala Smart Shala.

The Chief Minister asked the collectors to implement the schemes of one district in another, so that the entire state may harvest the fruits of their innovative projects.

