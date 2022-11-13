Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews preparations of Tribal Pride Day programme

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Lalpur village in Shahdol and reviewed the preparations for the state-level Tribal Pride Day. “It is our good fortune that President Droupadi Murmu will mark her presence at Tribal Pride Day here on November 15. This is her first visit to Madhya Pradesh after becoming the President. Let us give her a grand welcome in Shahdol,” said CM.

Folk dances and cultural programmes based on tribal traditions and culture will be held on Tuesday, the birthday of Lord Birsa Munda. Preparations are being made to ensure for a grand and dignified reception of the President as per tribal traditions. Commissioner Shahdol Division Rajeev Sharma informed about the preparations at the venue, meeting, parking, drinking water, transport and food arrangements.

Food and civil supplies minister Bisahulal Singh, tribal welfare minister Meena Singh, MLA Jaisingh Maravi, Manisha Singh, ADG DC Sagar, chief conservator of forests Lakhan Singh Uikey, collector Vandana Vaidya besides public representatives and officers were present .

