Bhopal: Mercury to dip after three days in Madhya Pradesh

The weather remained dry in last 24 hours in the state. Betul recorded minimum temperature of 12.2 degrees Celsius.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 10:00 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Weather Department said a western disturbance was expected after two to three days and under its effect, mercury level would go down |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Temperatures are expected to dip in Madhya Pradesh after two to three days. Weather Department said a western disturbance was expected after two to three days and under its effect, mercury level would go down.

On Sunday, Bhopal recorded minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius, which was 1.5 degrees below normal. Its maximum temperature was 28.6 degrees Celsius.

The duty officer said that normally, bone biting cold conditions do not occur in October in the state. On Sunday, there was mild cold in Bhopal, which intensified at night. The sky remained partially cloudy.

Weather department added that weather remained dry in last 24 hours in the state. Betul recorded minimum temperature of 12.2 degrees Celsius, Datia (12.5 degrees celsius), Gwalior (12.2 degrees Celsius), Raisen (10.5 degrees celsius), Ratlam (12.8 degrees Celsius).

There is moderate cold across the state in morning and evening hours. This is the reason that sale of warm clothes is yet to pick up across the state.

The night temperatures dipped in Shahdol, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram districts. The lowest minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Angoon.

