Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan flags off 75 e-bikes from Smart City Garden

HomeBhopalBhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan flags off 75 e-bikes from Smart City Garden

There are 6 docking stations for e-bikes in Bhopal at TT Nagar Stadium, ISBT, MP Nagar Zone-1, Atal Path (Platinum Plaza), Van Vihar and Boat Club.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 09:56 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged off 75 e-bikes from the Smart City Garden located in Shyamla Hills on Thursday. The e-bikes were dedicated in the first phase of the e-bike project of Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

The e-bikes launching rally reached TT Nagar Stadium from Smart City Garden of Shyamla Hills via Depot Square, P&T Square, Sanjay Complex, Mata Mandir and Platinum Plaza.

The maximum speed of the electric bikes dedicated on Thursday is 20 km per hour, which will be able to run up to 35 km in fully charged battery. These bikes are of single seating capacity.

To rent an e-bike, people need to download the Chartered Bike app on their smartphones from Google Play Store. A minimum security deposit of Rs 100 will have to be maintained on this after registration. E-bikes can be hired by scanning the QR code from the app.

