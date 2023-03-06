Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, CS Iqbal Singh Bains, DGP Sudhir Saxena to discuss administrative reshuffle on Tuesday

Representative Image | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There may be a major administrative reshuffle in the state before the assembly election.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is holding a meeting with Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena.

A list containing the names of the IAS and IPS officers likely to be transferred may be finalised at the meeting.

During the Vikas Yatras recently organised by the ruling party, the ministers and the legislators, gave feedback to Chouhan on some officers.

On the grounds of that feedback, a few IAS and IPS officers may be transferred.

The BJP organisation has also given feedback to the government on some officers.

The list of IPS officers who are to be transferred is pending for a long time.

Although the Chief Minister and DGP discussed the list of officers to be transferred, they could not finalise it.

In a few districts, superintendents of police have completed their three years’ tenure.

Discussions over the transfer of the police commissioners of Indore and Bhopal are going on. The SPs posted in Dhar, Shivpuri, Satna and in other districts may be shifted.

According to sources, the list may be declared during the Vidhan Sabha session.