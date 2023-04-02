Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan asks collectors to prepare a list of wells, step-wells

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of Indore temple bawdi tragedy, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed the Collectors of all districts to identify the ancient wells and step-wells and prepare their list. He also directed them to make such arrangement that Indore like tragedy should not occur in future.

Speaking to the collectors through video-conference on Sunday, the CM said that all such wells, step-wells, which are covered, should be identified. A list of such wells should be prepared minutely. The residential areas where such wells are existed should be taken on priority basis in the survey work.

The chief minister also cautioned them to remain alert wherein wells and step wells have been covered without filling (with concrete material). If such wells or step-wells are found then it should be opened to make such arrangement that no Indore like incident takes place. Fencing and boundary wall should be built around such places. With the help of elderly people, information of wells and step wells should be taken.

Moreover, the list of open borewells should also be prepared irrespective whether they are private or government owned. If any open borewell is found then immediate action should be taken.

If a government open bore-well is detected then action should be taken against the concerned officer. Likewise if open borewell is found on private property then action should be taken against the land owner.

Notably, as many as 36 pilgrims lost their lives when they fell into step-well which was situated near Baleshwar Mahadev Temple, Indore, on Ram Navmi day. Scores of people were also injured in the incident. This step well was covered with concrete material only without filling it.