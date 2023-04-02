AIIMS Bhopal Convocation: Union minister Bharti Pravin Pawar urges students to be good human beings along with good doctors

AIIMS Bhopal Convocation | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister of state for health and family welfare Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar called upon students to be good human beings along with good doctors, while addressing the 2nd convocation ceremony at AIIMS Bhopal on Sunday.

She further said, “97 percent UG MBBS seats increased from 2014. Similarly, 110 percent seats increased in PG courses in the country. Medical colleges increased from 387 to 660 from 2014 amounting to a 71 percent hike.”

The union minister also conferred degrees to MBBS, M.Sc Nursing, MD/MS, PDCC and DM/MCH students.

A total of 64 gold medals were awarded in which 40 were given to MBBS students and 24 to the students of B.Sc Nursing course.

Foundation stone laid for 150 bed critical care unit

On this occasion, Pawar also performed bhumi pujan and laid the foundation stone for the establishment of a 150 bedded critical care unit under PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

Apart from this, a human milk bank, ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) machine facility, 27 bedded NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit), ART centre, Cardiac Cath Lab facility were also inaugurated by the minister.