Bhopal: CM Shivraj Compares Opposition Meet In Patna With Snakes, Monkeys

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has compared the opposition leaders’ meeting at Patna with snakes and monkeys.

When there is a flood many animals sit on a single tree, Chouhan said, adding that snakes, monkeys and toads can be seen on one tree.

It is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “flood of popularity” and the support he gets from the people forced the opposition parties to try to climb a single tree.

The main issue at the opposition’s meet at Patna was Rahul Gandhi’s marriage, he said.

Chouhan said after the meeting, former Bihar chief minister Laloo Yadav was heard telling Rahul, “Your mother often complains that you are not getting married.”

Nobody knows anything about the bridegroom or about those who will attend the bridegroom’s party, he said.

According to Chouhan, Kamal Nath says that his grinder crushes slowly but finely, though his own government was crushed.

Nath, however, objected to Chouhan’s statement. According to Nath, Chouhan has been issuing such statements as do not suit his stature.

Chouhan is calling the opposition leaders as animals, Nath said, adding that whatever he may say the Congress will not leave the path of truth and dignity.

