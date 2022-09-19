Bhopal: CM orders immediate transfer of Jhabua SP

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered the immediate transfer of Jhabua's superintendent of police Arvind Tiwari on Monday morning for using abusive language while talking to a tribal student.

In a meeting with officials, CM said, 'Shift Jhabua SP immediately. The language he is using is indecent. How can one talk to children in such a language? Shift him immediately."

Notably, audio has gone viral in the Jhabua district, where SP Tiwari is talking abusively to a tribal student. As soon as the Chief Minister knew about it, taking the matter seriously, he first inquired about the incident and ordered the transfer of SP.

