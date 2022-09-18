Bhopal: Railway police constable saves passenger at Itarsi station

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 11:49 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to alertness of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, the life of a passenger who slipped while trying to board the moving train, was saved on Sunday.

The RPF constable  Harpratap Parmar  was on duty at Itarsi station. The incident took place while Kanyakumari-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express was departing from platform number 1 at 7.40 am at Itarsi station on Sunday, according to Railway officials.

Parmar saw that a passenger, while trying to board the moving train, slipped and was being dragged along with the train. The constable Harpratap Parmar rushed and helped him to board the train as he pushed the passenger inside. The incident was captured in CCTV installed at the station.

There have been several incidents in the past when passengers have tried to board a running train or get down from a moving train only to fall into the gap between the train and platform. While RPF policemen and railway staff have managed to save lives, many others died in this manner.

