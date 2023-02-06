Bhopal: CM flags off Vikas Yatra in Bhind

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged off Vikas Yatra in Bhind on Sunday. He also announced to approve a Medical College in Bhind and make Bhind municipality a Municipal Corporation. Moreover, the CM said that the birthplace of Sant Ravidas will also be linked with the Mukhya Mantri Teerth-Darshan Yojana.

He further said, under the Teerth-Darshan Yojana to begin from March, the elderly people will now be taken for pilgrimage by air. He stated that Vikas Yatra, which started from Ravidas Jayanti, is a campaign to change the lives of people.

Government’s resolution is welfare of the poor. Under Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Abhiyan, poor people, who were deprived of benefits of various government schemes, were identified in the state. Now, work is being done to distribute sanction letters to 83 lakh eligible persons. On Sunday, approval letters of 38 different schemes have been distributed to 3.77 lakh new beneficiaries of Chambal division. All these beneficiaries will start getting the benefits of the schemes. Important action will be taken to identify the remaining eligible persons and connect them with the schemes even during the Vikas Yatra.

He added that Vikas Yatra will go to all the villages and urban wards. The aim of Vikas Yatra is to give benefits to eligible beneficiaries. He said that dedication, laying of foundation stone and disbursal of benefits will also be undertaken during Vikas Yatras. Along with this, people left out from taking benefit of government schemes will be given taken care of.

He reckoned various public welfare schemes of his government. On this occasion, Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput, Cooperative and Public Service Management Minister Dr. Arvind Singh Bhadauria, Minister of State for Urban Development and Housing OPS Bhadauria etc were also present.

