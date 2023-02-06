Bhopal: Two held for siphoning off Rs 1.32L from tea stall owner’s account

Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber crime officials of the city have apprehended two persons for siphoning off Rs 1.32 lakh from a tea stall operator’s bank account, officials said on Sunday. Both the accused were acquaintances of complainant, officials added. As per officials’ statements, the complainant who runs a tea stall in city, approached cyber officials on December 26, 2022. He has an account in a private bank located on Raisen Road. He added that the QR code at his stall is linked to his bank account and payments are directly transferred to the bank. He alleged that unidentified persons siphoned off Rs 1.32 lakh from his bank account.

Cyber officials registered a case and began probing the matter. On the basis of technical evidence, the officials nabbed Pankaj Soni and Bhupendra Rai. The accused told officials that they frequently used to visit complainant at his house. During this, they once took out sim card from his mobile phone and ported it in their name. They then inserted the sim card in their mobile phone and installed the online payment application, on which the complainant used to receive payments. Pankaj transferred some amount to Rai’s account and the remaining amount to his own account. The officials have seized bank passbook, ATM card, mobile phone, two sim cards and Rs 33,000 from possession of the accused.

