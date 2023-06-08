Bhopal: CM discusses Ladli Behna Yojna with ministers

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first installment of benefit under the Ladli Behna Yojna will be transferred to the accounts of recipients on June 10.

The main function for transferring money to the accounts of women under the scheme will be held in Jabalpur.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting with his ministerial colleagues on Wednesday night.

Functions will also be organised in districts on the day when money will be transferred to the beneficiaries’ accounts, and in-charge ministers of the districts concerned will take part in those events.

Chouhan has told the ministers that since Ladli Behna Yojna is the government’s ambitious programme, everyone should work to take it to the grass-roots, so that a positive message may reach the people.

According to sources, when a minister raised the Congress’ Nari Samman Yojna, Chouhan said the people should be told that the Congress reneged on its promises in the last election.

The lies of the Congress should be exposed, and the people should be told that the party barely does anything other than speaking the lies, Chouhan said.

The ministers also raised the issue of including the women aged 18-23 years in the scheme.

The ministers suggested that the impact of Nari Samman Yojna can be completely boiled down by connecting the women of this age group with the scheme.