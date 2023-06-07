Bhopal: 75-Year-Old Landlord Molests 6-Year-Old Girl In Nishantpura, Arrested

Thane: 61-yr-old man held for molesting 10-yr-old girl in Kalyan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Nishatpura police have arrested a 75-year-old man on charges of sexually exploiting and molesting his tenant's six-year-old girl.

Investigating officer (IO) Monika Gaur said that the survivor girl aged six used to reside along with her parents as a tenant at his house.

On Friday evening, the accused was playing with the minor girl, while her girl’s mother was busy in the kitchen. Suddenly, there was a power cut Taking advantage of the situation, the accused allegedly touched the girl's private parts and exploited her sexually. The girl began crying, after which her mother asked her about the reason behind the same.

Suddenly, the power supply was restored, after which he quickly went upstairs to his floor, while the survivor girl narrated her ordeal to her mother. She informed her husband about the incident.

On Tuesday, the girl’s parents approached the Nishatpura police, who have lodged a complaint and have arrested the accused.