 Bhopal: 75-Year-Old Landlord Molests 6-Year-Old Girl In Nishantpura, Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 75-Year-Old Landlord Molests 6-Year-Old Girl In Nishantpura, Arrested

Bhopal: 75-Year-Old Landlord Molests 6-Year-Old Girl In Nishantpura, Arrested

The accused was playing with her when he allegedly touched the girl's private parts and exploited her sexually

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Thane: 61-yr-old man held for molesting 10-yr-old girl in Kalyan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Nishatpura police have arrested a 75-year-old man on charges of sexually exploiting and molesting his tenant's six-year-old girl.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: From VVIP Baraatis To Lovely Couple, A Peep Into The Wedding Of Union Min Narendra...
article-image

Investigating officer (IO) Monika Gaur said that the survivor girl aged six used to reside along with her parents as a tenant at his house.

On Friday evening, the accused was playing with the minor girl, while her girl’s mother was busy in the kitchen. Suddenly, there was a power cut Taking advantage of the situation, the accused allegedly touched the girl's private parts and exploited her sexually. The girl began crying, after which her mother asked her about the reason behind the same.

Read Also
MP Hijab Controversy: Madarsas, Other Edu Institutes To Be Probed, Says CM Chouhan After Damoh...
article-image

Suddenly, the power supply was restored, after which he quickly went upstairs to his floor, while the survivor girl narrated her ordeal to her mother. She informed her husband about the incident.

On Tuesday, the girl’s parents approached the Nishatpura police, who have lodged a complaint and have arrested the accused.

Read Also
Bhopal Master Plan 2031 Released After Long Wait Of Nearly 2 Decades; Focus on protection of Upper...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: Thunderstorm, Drizzle Likely In Bhopal, Ujjain

MP Weather Update: Thunderstorm, Drizzle Likely In Bhopal, Ujjain

On Cam: Army Roped In To Rescue 2.5-Year-Old Girl Stuck In Borewell For Over 24 Hours In MP's Sehore

On Cam: Army Roped In To Rescue 2.5-Year-Old Girl Stuck In Borewell For Over 24 Hours In MP's Sehore

Bhopal: 75-Year-Old Landlord Molests 6-Year-Old Girl In Nishantpura, Arrested

Bhopal: 75-Year-Old Landlord Molests 6-Year-Old Girl In Nishantpura, Arrested

MP: MLA Jaivardhan Singh Promises Free Mahakal Darshan If Congress Voted To Power In Upcoming...

MP: MLA Jaivardhan Singh Promises Free Mahakal Darshan If Congress Voted To Power In Upcoming...

Madhya Pradesh: Two Drown In Chambal River, Divers Search For Bodies

Madhya Pradesh: Two Drown In Chambal River, Divers Search For Bodies