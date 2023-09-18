Bhopal: CM Chouhan Will Interact With Street Vendors On September 23 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that a mega convention of street vendors of the state will be held in Bhopal on September 23, in which street vendors from urban and rural areas will participate. All 413 urban bodies and all gram panchayats will be connected virtually through the state level programme. Chief Minister Chouhan was reviewing the preparations for the mega convention.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that street vendors are an effective part of the local economy and the state government is committed to providing them all possible support and encouragement. There will be discussion with street vendors in the mega convention. In the interaction, they will share their experiences and success stories with other street vendors of the state.

Mega convention of street vendors in Bhopal

It was told that on September 23, there will be a mega convention of street vendors at Dussehra ground in Govindpura, Bhopal. The benefits will be distributed by the Chief Minister to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi and MukhyamantriSVANidhi. Stalls of PM SVANidhi and CM SVANidhi will also be set up at the venue.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh will participate in the mega convention. Additional Chief Secretary Panchayat and Rural Development Malay Srivastava, Principal Secretary Urban Development and Housing Neeraj Mandloi and other officers were present in the meeting.

