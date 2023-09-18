Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the unveiling programme of "Statue of Oneness" in Omkareshwar on 21st September should be organised with full dignity, grandeur and divinity.

All the prominent sages and saints of the country participating in the programme should be accorded traditional welcome. In view of the rainy season, the district administration should be especially sensitive and alert regarding the venue and traffic arrangements and do point-wise planning.

Chouhan was reviewing the preparations for the unveiling programme of the Statue of Oneness at Ekatm Dham located at Omkareshwar in the office building Samatvain Bhopal. Culture Minister Usha Thakur, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains attended the meeting virtually. Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture Ashok Varnwal, Principal Secretary Culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary Energy Sanjay Dubey and other officers were present in Samatva Bhawan. Indore Divisional Commissioner and Khandwa Collector joined the meeting virtually.

Sadhus and saints will be welcomed according to the religious traditions of Kerala

Chief Minister Chouhan will welcome the Sadhus and saints as per the religious traditions of Kerala on 21st September at 11 am. After this, offerings will be made in the Vedic Yagya ritual by the Chief Minister and revered saints. On this occasion, along with the performances of dances of Shaiva tradition by artists from across the country, there will be presentation of Panchayatan puja tradition promoted by Acharya by artists of Indian performing styles. CM Chouhan and revered saints will unveil the Statue of Oneness and perform bhoomi and shila puja of Advaita Lok. CM Chouhan and the revered saints will offer floral tributes at the feet of the Statue of Oneness amidst chanting of Vedas and blowing of conch shells by a total of 101 batukas. After this, Chouhan along with saints and dignitaries will leave for Brahmotsav.

Saint Vimarsh and Chief Minister's address will be held in Brahmotsav

It was informed that Brahmotsav will be held at Siddhavarkoot. In this, Shankar Sangeet Vedochhar, group dance presentation "Shivoham" focused on the sources of Acharya Shankar and release of books based on "Ekatm Dham" and Advaita Yuva Jagran Shivir published by Acharya Shankar Cultural Unity Trust will be done. In the Brahmotsav there will also be a screening of the film "Ekatma Ki Yatra". There will be dialogue of saints and address of Chief Minister Chouhan in the afternoon. In the Brahmotsav there will be a gathering of about 5 thousand saints, sages and dignitaries.

Havan is being performed by Vedic priests

Before the unveiling of the idol, Vedic ritual worship and 21 Kundiya Havan are being performed by Swami Brahondrananda of Uttarkashi and 32 Sannyasis on Mandhata Parvat under the guidance of Prasthanatray Bhashya Parayan and Dakshinamnaya Shringeri Sharda Peeth by about 300 renowned Vedic Archaks of the country. The unveiling of the Statue of Oneness and the bhoomi and shila pujan of Advaita Lok will be organised under the guidance of Dakshinamnaya Shringeri Sharda Peeth.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)